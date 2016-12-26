HTV Magazine #231
Check out the annual Turkey Trot in Springfield, follow the journey of a former HHS student who is seeing the world, meet a refugee and his family as they adjust to life in the Ozarks, and see how the Christian Foundation is giving folks a hand up. All that and more on the December edition of HTV, anchored by Emily Henderson and Kinsie Williams.
