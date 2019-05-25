Fish Story
Lots of young people enjoy fishing in the Ozarks, especially as warm weather returns. Reporter Hayden Pyle and photographer Madelyn Carson visit with a teen who loves to fish, and an expert who knows all about keeping it legal when you cast your line.
