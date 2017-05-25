Eye of the Storm
Photographer Bryan Snider, a 2004 Hillcrest graduate, relocated to the southwestern United States and found a new passion, storm chasing. He’s always on the lookout for a great landscape with interesting weather, as he tells reporter Cole Pryor in this HTV feature.
