 

Eye of the Storm

Photographer Bryan Snider, a 2004 Hillcrest graduate, relocated to the southwestern United States and found a new passion, storm chasing.  He’s always on the lookout for a great landscape with interesting weather, as he tells reporter Cole Pryor in this HTV feature.

