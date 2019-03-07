A Day in the Big Easy
SPRING BREAK FLASHBACK: From March of 1996, this natural sound feature was shot and edited entirely by HTV Hall of Famer Jason Morrow. He was in New Orleans for one day because it was the last port of call on the HTV spring break cruise that year. Check out some memorable images, shot on an SVHS camera, and edited deck to deck…old school style.
