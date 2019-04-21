C-Street Comeback

The last few years have seen a beleaguered Commercial Street, with a strong history of commerce in Springfield, stage a comeback.  Two people who work there every day share their insights about what has made a difference in the area.  Austin Hemingway and Colby Bogle produced the story.

The last few years have seen a beleaguered Commercial Street, with a strong history of commerce in Springfield, stage a comeback.  Two people who work there every day share their insights about what has made a difference in the area.  Austin Hemingway and Colby Bogle produced the story.