The Buzz 5-2-19
This is the last edition of “The Buzz” for the 2018-19 school year. Anchors are Noah Hefner and Sara Collins. Watch for a report from “Decision Day” on the Hill, highlights of the talent show, a PSA about juuling, and a reminder about a great place for teens to find summer jobs. All that on more on the final show by our Broadcast I class.
