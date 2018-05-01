The Buzz 5-1-18
Talent show highlights, current teachers talking about their days on HTV, a strange “taste test,” really bad pick up lines, and well, the usual collection of random features as we wrap up the school year on “The Buzz.” Hosted by Tyler Buff and Leanna Teudan.
