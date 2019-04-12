The Buzz 4-12-19
A new edition of “The Buzz,” produced by our sophomores, includes a look at the Hillcrest Invitational Track Meet, an update on some changes coming to our school after the recent bond issue passed, and a couple of lighter segments, including a new “Match Game.”
