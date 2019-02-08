The Buzz 2-8-19
HTVers take over “The Buzz” for a couple of weeks as our sophs wrap up HTV Magazine. The hosts are Madison Edmondson and Brooke Blair, and the producer in charge was Maddy Carson. Watch for LPA assembly highlights, and some features we are not quite able to explain (or claim).
