The Buzz 11-20-18
Our pre-Thanksgiving edition of “The Buzz” includes looks at a new film club, wrestling and girls basketball previews, a library fundraiser, a work study student, an alumni update on a former Hornet baseball player, and the annual “what-I’m-thankful-for” segment featuring students and teachers. As always, it was produced by Broadcast I. Anchors are Cora Shatto and Courtney Weaver.
