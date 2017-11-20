 

The Buzz 11-20-17

The Broadcast I class takes over production of “The Buzz,” a show about Hillcrest people and events, with a healthy dose of fun thrown in for good measure.  The anchors on this first show are Sophia Vaughn and Trevor Roy.

Remember to follow us on Instagram: htvbuzz

The Broadcast I class takes over production of “The Buzz,” a show about Hillcrest people and events, with a healthy dose of fun thrown in for good measure.  The anchors on this first show are Sophia Vaughn and Trevor Roy. Remember to follow us on Instagram: htvbuzz