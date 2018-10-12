The Buzz 10-12-18
Our Broadcast I crew is all about Homecoming 2018, with plenty of highlights on this edition of “The Buzz.” Hosted by Audrey Fountain and Scott Zubillaga, watch for clips from the assembly, the game, and the halftime ceremony, plus a JROTC feature and info about the FCA club at Hillcrest.
