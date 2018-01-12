The Buzz 1-12-18
The first edition of “The Buzz” for 2018 looks at the graphics class, FCA, and Hillcrest’s top Instagrammers. Hosted by Maddy Carson and Garrett Cates, check out all that and more. And watch for a parody from the past, 2009 to be exact, at the end of the show.
The first edition of “The Buzz” for 2018 looks at the graphics class, FCA, and Hillcrest’s top Instagrammers. Hosted by Maddy Carson and Garrett Cates, check out all that and more. And watch for a parody from the past, 2009 to be exact, at the end of the show.