Brady’s Big Booster
It’s all about “passion” according to social studies teacher Jeremy George, and his passion for the New England Patriots is on display…always. Find out how his loyalty to quarterback Tom Brady, and the Pats, has entertained students and colleagues for years, in this story by Cailey Melville and Hope Cochran.
It’s all about “passion” according to social studies teacher Jeremy George, and his passion for the New England Patriots is on display…always. Find out how his loyalty to quarterback Tom Brady, and the Pats, has entertained students and colleagues for years, in this story by Cailey Melville and Hope Cochran.