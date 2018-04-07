Better for the Moment
Here is a short film produced in just eight hours for the Central Film Festival. The complete title is “It’s Better for the Moment.” The prompt required a specific line of dialogue about gas station slushies, and showing some anger near the end of the story. See how our team of Kaylinn Clotfelter, Trenton Wolfe, Colby Bogle, Sophia Vaughn and Maddy Carson did.
