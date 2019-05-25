2019 RFK Award

The “Bay 11” podcast won the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy High School Journalism Award for broadcast, and this is a cell phone clip from the ceremony held May 23 at the Newseum in Washington D.C. The winning segment was called, “Wildfire.” The student producers were Emily Peebles, Ellen Fountain, Hayden Pyle, Kaylinn Clotfelter, and Sophia Vaughn.